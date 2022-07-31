Vanessa Hudgens steals sighs in this transparent dress with which her charms are seen

United States.- Vanessa Hudgens decided to get away to Mexico to celebrate the actress’s upcoming wedding Sarah Hyland. But that’s not all, because on Friday, the 33-year-old actress decided to go to Capri, Italy, for a vacation with some close friends.

Vanessa was seen on the Italian streets in a transparent purple dress that left few parts of her body covered. Without a doubt, she is a celebrity who has her designer clothes in her closet, but she also has more accessible clothes, such as this Absinthe dress from Rat & Boasthis brand was founded by Valentina Muntoni and Stephanie Cara Bennett in 2015 and has been growing ever since.

In fact, garments like Kiki, Florentina and Valentina have remained in high demand through the years. Vanessa’s dress is part of the new season collection and features a roll neck, thigh slits, maxi length and sheer fabric. This model had a low back and a cut in the thighs, so you could see the tanned and toned legs.

She was not wearing a bra and was wearing a black thong that was showing through the long dress. Her hair was tied up in a high bun and she was also wearing clear glasses. The singer also brought a black bag and was talking on the cell phone on the way to a local restaurant.

Source: Pure Show