Vanessa Hudgens surprised at the MET Gala with a dress with transparencies

Minutes before the start of the most important fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2022actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens dazzled with a shocking dress with transparencies.

Vanessa Hudgens is one of the presenters via streaming of the MET Gala 2022 for the Vogue.com site.

The The Metropolitan Museum of New York is once again the scene of the Met Gala, where the arrival of great public figures is expected.

Vannesa Hudgens’ dress for the MET Gala 2022

East It is the incredible dress with transparencies that the actress of High School Musical wore:

Vanessa Hudgens arrived on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022 in a monochrome dress in black. In addition, the exclusive press has transparencies and lace details.

This Moschino model mixes the above with lingerie and haute couture. It has a high neck, floor length skirt, balloon shoulders with attached sleeves, a chain of buttons at the back and a lace corsage.

Regarding the hairstyle, she used a taut bun with intertwined extension braids. In addition, she wore rhinestone earrings.

Finally, Vannesa Hudgens makeup was made based on earth tones with a black eye mask and false eyelashes.

Where and at what time can the event be seen?

The event is broadcast by the subscription television channel E! from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On the other hand, the official site of vogue.com has its own live broadcast, presented by LaLa Anthony and fashion journalist Hamish Bowles, as well as Vannesa Hudgens.