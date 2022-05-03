Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens surprised at the MET Gala with a dress with transparencies

Photo of James James19 mins ago
Minutes before the start of the most important fashion event of the year, the Met Gala 2022actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens dazzled with a shocking dress with transparencies.

Vanessa Hudgens is one of the presenters via streaming of the MET Gala 2022 for the Vogue.com site.

The The Metropolitan Museum of New York is once again the scene of the Met Gala, where the arrival of great public figures is expected.

