Vanessa Hudgens terrifies with this transformation into a witch for Halloween

United States.- Vanessa Hudgens it’s already with everything for Halloweenso the actress went to her Instagram to upload a striking new video where she showed her transformed into a creepy witch to Haunted House: TRick-VR-Treat by Eli Roth, which is a new 30-minute virtual experience project from Meta, according to Variety.

The clip begins with Vanessa sitting in a chair while a makeup team puts prosthetics on her face and ends with a scary result as she walks towards the camera with a scary look and waves.

Oh, the transformation???? only my friend @realeliroth would make me look so good?? @meta Horizon Worlds, 10/2 “, he wrote while promoting the project. His fans were quick to comment on his transformation and many liked it, and they also asked him how long it took them to change it.

Before the fellow singer shared her latest clip, she uploaded black and white photos, as well as a video of herself dressed as a charming witch. She posed with a friend in black lingerie and pulled her hair up while she wore a black veil over her head and matching gloves. “HAPPY OCTOBER 1st, swipe for a laugh,” she put in her description.

Hudgens’ latest posts come as no surprise at all, as he is known to love Halloween. The famous goes to her social networks every October to upload her terrifying costumes that always attract a lot of attention. She has dressed from angel to wolf to teenage witch, she always surprises this season.

In addition, it must be said that she always dazzles, because when she is not at this time, she puts on other incredible looks the rest of the year. One of her most recent outfits includes a black crop top, coordinating pants, and a white bucket hat. She posed next to her sister Stella de Ella, who also had a cool style.

