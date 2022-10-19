Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens terrifies with this transformation into a witch for Halloween

Photo of James James4 hours ago
United States.- Vanessa Hudgens it’s already with everything for Halloweenso the actress went to her Instagram to upload a striking new video where she showed her transformed into a creepy witch to Haunted House: TRick-VR-Treat by Eli Roth, which is a new 30-minute virtual experience project from Meta, according to Variety.

