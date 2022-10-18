Vanessa Hudgens transforms into a terrifying witch in new video Screen Rant

see the gallery





Image Credit: Images News Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Vanessa HudgensThe 33-year-old is already getting in the Halloween mood for her new role! The actress took to instagram to share a striking video showing her transforming into a creepy witch for Eli Roth. Haunted House: tip-RV-Treata new 30-minute virtual experience project for META, according to Variety. The clip, which is sped up, begins with Vanessa sitting in a chair as a talented crew places intense prosthetics on her face and ends with the terrifying result as she towers in front of the camera with the creepy look and waves. .

More about Vanessa Hudgens

“Oh the transformation 😈🖤 only my friend @realeliroth would make me look this good 👻 @meta Horizon Worlds 2/10,” he wrote promoting the project in the caption. His fans were quick to comment on the transformation and most of them loved it. “Wow!!!” many exclaimed while another asked how long the transformation took. “That’s great,” shared another.

Before Vanessa shared her latest video, she shared black and white photos and a video of herself dressed as a sexy witch. The beauty herself posed with a friend in black lingerie and she pulled her hair up as she added a black veil over her head and matching gloves. «HAPPY OCTOBER 1st swipe to laugh,” she wrote alongside the photos and video.

Vanessa’s latest posts aren’t too surprising given that she is known to love Halloween. The talented star takes to social media every October to share various creepy and sexy costumes that always manage to turn heads. From an angel to a wolf to a teenage witch, she never disappoints when it comes to epic looks during the spookiest time of the year.

currently hot items in fashion now



When Vanessa isn’t ravishing in Halloween looks, she is in her everyday style. One of her most recent outfits included a black crop top, matching pants, and a white bucket hat. She landed on the gaze with her sister. wakewho also looked great in her own crop top and jeans, in a photo she shared in June.