Vanessa Hudgens used to look for Oscar-worthy roles

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about her acting ambitions, saying that I only used to audition for Oscar-worthy roles.

There’s no denying that Hudgens, 33, is one of the most successful actresses of her generation. Throughout her career to date, Vanessa has appeared in everything from High School Musical from Disney, to the franchise The Princess Switch from Netflix.

Not to mention also garnered critical acclaim for her performances in movies like spring breakers Y Tick, Tick… Boom!.

Speaking to Nylon magazine in a new interview, Vanessa explained that, when she was younger, planned his career around earning Academy Award recognition.

She said, “If it’s not going to win me an Oscar, I don’t want to.” Vanessa then added, “But then you grow up and think, entertainment is entertainment, and I think there’s a time and a place for everything.”

vanessa said that her change of perspective encouraged her to participate in films What The Princess Switchwhich are a hit on Netflix.

“I just think back to when I was a kid, how many times my sister and I saw The Parent Trap with Lindsay Lohan, and I was like, ‘This is my Parent Trap.’ And it’s Christmas, which is so iconic: having a little Christmas moment.” .

Hudgens has yet to win an Academy Award, but has already performed at the Oscars and has won multiple awards including 4 Radio Disney Music Awards, 4 Teen Choice Awards, and 1 MTV Movie and TV Award.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Vanessa said:

“I’m at that point now where I’m like, ‘Fuck anyone who doesn’t fuck me. Either you fuck me or you don’t; it’s fine with me either way. But I fuck myself, so that’s all I matter.”

