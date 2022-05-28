Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie Awards – La Verdad

Mexico City, May 26, 2022 – Just one week away, the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 at Barker Hanger in Los Angelesso a few days ago it was revealed that the hostess of the mega event will be the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens will return to the MTV stage after a standing ovation as host in 2020 for the inaugural special of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Timewhich is responsible for paying tribute to the best and biggest moments of the big and small screen, outstanding presentations and performances of the most popular celebrities of the moment.

The actress began her theatrical career at the age of 8 and participated in Vita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees, works that gave the young woman the opportunity to show her singing and acting skills. Furthermore, she made her film debut in the controversial tape Thirteen,produced by Catherine Hardwicke, starring Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed. Later he was in thunderbirdsan action and adventure film.

However, his rise to fame was with the youth film High School Musical of Disney Channelwhich gave him more opportunities in the acting world.

Also, the actress will be accompanied by Tayshia Adams who will be presenting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Unscripted. Tayshia Adams who will be presenting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Unscripted.

Adams rose to fame on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, which led to her starring in The Baccalaureate season 16 after Clare Crawley will leave the program.