Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Next Sunday, June 5, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Vanessa HudgensAmerican actress and model, will be in charge of presenting this event, which awards film and television awards.

Through her social networks, the star of “High school musical” showed her excitement at being part of this important event in the United States. “I’m back,” she noted on her Instagram stories. Hello, I’m your girl, Vanessa Hudgens, and I’m the host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this,” she added.

According to international media, immediately after the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, celebrating reality TV. Additional details for both events will be announced later this week.

‘Spider-Man: no way home’, which was the highest grossing film released in 2021, leads the pack of nominees with seven nominations. Behind are ‘Euphoria’ with 6 nominations and ‘The batman’ with 4 nominations.

Notably Vanessa Hudgens He has starred in light and dramatic films such as ‘Tick, tick… boom’ (2021), ‘Bad boys for life’ (2020), ‘Spring breakers’ (2012) and ‘Thirteen’ (2003). She is one of her most beloved actresses, especially by the Disney Channel audience, who saw her grow up in ‘High school musical’. We have no doubt that she will be an amazing host that Sunday.

