Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

United States.- Vanessa Hudgens will become the hostess of the awards MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022This was revealed on Monday. The event will be in barker hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5. This year the awards will be broadcast as a one night event. Immediately after the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022the channel will transmit Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTEDat 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, celebrating all things reality TV.

