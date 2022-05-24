Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

United States.- Vanessa Hudgens will become the hostess of the awards MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022This was revealed on Monday. The event will be in barker hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5. This year the awards will be broadcast as a one night event. Immediately after the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022the channel will transmit Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTEDat 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, celebrating all things reality TV.

Related news

Hudgens will return to the stage of mtv after a standing ovation as a presenter in 2020 for the inaugural special of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, which is responsible for paying tribute to the biggest and best moments of the big and small screen with irreverent award categories, outstanding presentations and performances by the most popular celebrities of the moment. For those who don’t know, the actress began her career in musical theater at the age of eight.

He was later seen in Evita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees, which gave the young woman the opportunity to show off her impressive singing and acting skills. She also made her film debut in the highly controversial film Thirteen (At Thirteen), produced by Catherine Hardwickestarring Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed. Shortly after he was in thunderbirdsan action and adventure film.

Then came his great leap to fame with High School Musical from Disney Channel, which opened more doors for him. In addition, it appeared in the sequels of these that are High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year. After its overwhelming success, he starred in Bandslam, which was critically acclaimed Beastly and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. It is also necessary to mention that in 2010 he won the award ShoWest as the female star of tomorrow. The truth is that the young woman has been at the forefront of films that have impacted the public, including Frozen Ground from ScottWalker, He has also acted with outstanding actors such as Nicolas Cage.

Source: DM