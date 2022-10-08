Vanessa Hudgens will star in a documentary about learning witchcraft with her best friend GG Magree

Vanessa Hudgens will share his spiritual journey in a film.

According to Variety, the 33-year-old actress and her best friend, G.G. Magreewill star in a new documentary from Bunim-Murray Productions, titled Dead Hot: Season of the Witch.

The outlet reports that what started out as a ghost hunting show has turned into a reality documentary.

julie pizzpresident of Bunim-Murray Productions, described the project as TheCraft meets with The Simple Life.

dead hot will be held in Salem, Massachusetts, when vanessa Y GG set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting, and connecting with the spirit world.

The film is also described as a “intimate journey to the supernatural realm” which serves as a “story that explores identity, female power and sisterhood“.

The idea for the documentary came about after an experience in Northern California went wrong, vanessa Y GG they realized they needed proper mentoring and training, and so they headed to Salem for a witchcraft master class.

“As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity to connect with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration went much deeper than ghost hunting. It is an exploration into the spiritual realm. It has a lot to do with self love and them finding their inner strength and power.”. Julie shared.

She added: “It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together. It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It has a lot to do with female empowerment.”