Vanessa Kirby, actress and producer

2022-08-24 06:12:37 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal







Photo taken from the Internet

Havana, Cuba.- When we talked about the actor Shia LaBeouf we alluded to his role in women’s piecesciting the scene in which he and his partner in the film suffer the loss of a child at birth.

Vanessa Kirby then represented the young mother who shortly after hugging the baby sees him die, but not before going through a difficult birth.

women’s pieces led this interpreter to an Oscar nomination in 2021. That year Frances McDormand raised the statuette starring Nomadland.

Kirby also achieved BAFTA and Satellite nominations that time, and the Venice Film Festival awarded him the Volpi Cup, among other awards.

He was born in London, 34 years ago. He debuted on the boards with none other than they were all my childrenby Arthur Miller, in 2010.

The cinema came two years later with a supporting role in The rise. Although fame knocked on his door with the applauded series The Crown (2016-2017), playing Princess Margaret of the United Kingdom in the first two stages, a role later assumed by Helena Bonham Carter. With this role, the actress in question won the BAFTA award, in addition to various nominations in other competitions.

Vanessa Jane Kirby has joined the cast of the world to come (2021), next to Katherine Waterston, where two women must come to terms with their relationship facing canons of the time they lived.

Now she is immersed in the action saga Mission Impossiblewith a dual role as Alanna Mitsopolis and White Widow.

Others of his filmography are: geniuses, Everest Y destiny jupiter.