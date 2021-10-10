Vanessa Kirby between Tom Cruise, diet and running: her secrets

After “Mission: Impossible”, Vanessa Kirby knows how much it counts to train to keep fit and aspire to the 2021 Oscar as Best Actress

Cristina Piccinotti

Among the nominees for the Oscars for Best Actress, Vanessa Kirby is one of the favorites.

In the movie Pieces of a Woman, poignant film directed by the Hungarian Kornél Mundruczó, the blonde English actress plays the role of Martha, a young woman devastated by the loss of her daughter after a natural home birth.

For her performance, Kirby has already won the Coppa Volpi at the Venice Film Festival 2020. And now aim for the coveted statuette.

from the crown to tom cruise – Born in 1988, of Wimbledon, London, Vanessa Kirby became popular thanks to the TV series The Crown, for which in addition to fame she was awarded an Emmy Award nomination.

He began his career acting in theater and after making his TV debut in the BBC series The Hour she went to the cinema.

We saw her in action (literally) in the film Mission Impossible – Fallout. Wanted by Tom Cruise who had appreciated it in The Crown, in the sixth chapter of the action saga the Kirby who sports a beastly physique interprets the mysterious Alana Mitsopolis, known as White Widow.

And then, always in-action, in the cast of Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw interprets Hattie, one dynamic woman, who knows how to shoot and hit hard.

Perhaps at ease in action roles, certainly very suitable thanks to her talent and the fact that she does not lack them phisique du role, Kirby was reconfirmed in the cast of seventh and eighth chapters of the saga Mission: Impossible, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, to be released in the USA starting from November 2021, the first, and in cinemas from 4 November 2022, the second.

In addition to notoriety, by her own admission the actress owes her greater attention to what she eats and for training precisely to her first role in the film. Mission Impossible – Fallout and the preparation she had to undergo to interpret the action scenes.

marathon – In an interview with a British magazine he said: “Going through the filming of The Crown to Mission: Impossible it was like going from day to night in an instant. I played two completely different characters, it was quite weird for me but mostly for my hair! (very blonde in the role of the White Widow, is brunette in the role of Princess Margaret, ed). But the real news in Mission: ImpossibleAnd were the action scenes. I’ve never shot any before. I had to work hard with a coach to prepare myself physically. In particular, for a running scene with Tom (Cruise, ed) I started jogging and at the first few outings I was so out of breath that I was afraid I would have a heart attack. I didn’t realize how poorly trained I was. Since then, my passion for running has remained ”… To the point that, at the end of the same interview, Kirby declared her intention of wanting to participate in a marathon. It was 2019 when he said it and that dream, at the moment, remained in the drawer. Loading... Advertisements

healthy life – But that doesn’t mean Kirby has lowered the bar. Continue to train and lead a healthy life: “I realized that exercising and eating a balanced diet makes me feel better, especially during the lockdown has helped me a lot. That’s why I don’t give up!”, Said the actress in one episode from Food Diaries, in the magazine Harper Bazaar, in which she also revealed some details of her diet, the real secret of her perfect line (in addition to the touch of mother nature, of course, which gave her a slim physique).

From breakfast smoothie to salad dressing – He wakes up early in the morning, does some sport when he can, goes for a run or walks and then has breakfast. First of all, however, to rehydrate the liquids lost during the night, he drinks a glass of water in which he squeezes the juice of two lemons.

Her passion for toast – which she made with rye bread and avocado – has faded – now Kirby is literally crazy about smoothie (strictly big size). He prepares them with the fruit he has available, but his favorite is based on banana, blueberries, oats and almond milk. Always in the morning, then, drinks a cup of coffee, and like a good English girl, she drinks the tea during the day.

At the time of lunch usually eats a tray of sweet potatoes and a salad rich in seasonal vegetables, which is topped with a special seasoning based on cashews, capers, maple syrup, garlic and lemon.

During the day he does not give up on some healthy snack, mainly based on dried fruit, and sometimes chips with hummus.

TO dinner, then, eat a plate of sauteed black rice in a wok with some vegetables, or some noodles seasoned in every way as long as there is no curry!

When he feels the need for comfort food, however, his choice always falls on chocolate. But among his favorite foods, in first place on an equal footing are the pasta and pizza! “I’ve never found anything more delicious and irresistible,” Kirby admitted.

