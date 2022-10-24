Entertainment

Vanessa Kirby’s dark look ideal to look elegant

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

As much as she loves vibrant colors, the award-winning London actress vanessa kirby (34) surprised everyone with a dark look. In this case, the occasion merited and that is why she wore an elegant outfit all black de Cartier with the infallible trick of flattering cuts and different layered textures. Get inspired by his style!

The Mission Impossible and The Crown actress dazzled with a look totally black. Font. @vanessa__kirby

Vanessa Kirby: the dark look that dazzled everyone

vanessa kirby He is a lover of shocking colors, a walk through his Instagram account is enough to verify it. However, like many women, when she wants to add elegance, she plays it safe: all black.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Looking for a new club, Cristiano Ronaldo soon back in Serie A?

1 min ago

schedule updated October 21

11 mins ago

Camila Cabello reveals COVID-19 diagnosis while dancing with DayQuil

12 mins ago

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunited 18 years after the premiere of “Man on Fire”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button