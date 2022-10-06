Vanessa Kirby’s dark look ideal to look elegant

As much as she loves vibrant colors, the award-winning London actress vanessa kirby (34) surprised everyone with a dark look. In this case, the occasion merited and that is why she wore an elegant outfit all black de Cartier with the infallible trick of flattering cuts and different layered textures. Get inspired by his style!

The Mission Impossible and The Crown actress dazzled with a look totally black. Font. @vanessa__kirby

Vanessa Kirby: the dark look that dazzled everyone

vanessa kirby He is a lover of shocking colors, a walk through his Instagram account is enough to verify it. However, like many women, when she wants to add elegance, she plays it safe: all black.

to get a all black stylish and trendy, the actress resorted to two sacred fashion tricks. On the one hand, garments that stylize due to their cut, fall and quality, but also mix different textures to achieve a visual game that contrasts and differentiates the garments so that the outfit can show off more.

The details on this Cartier set are truly fabulous. To begin with, at the height of the shoulder pads, the jacket is “unstitched”, right there where a stretch of lace fabric appears. Vanguard and style for millions!

It is the same black texture that appears on the neckline and accompanies the completion of the pockets to go beyond the short and tight blazer, which gives the pants a feminine air.

The lower part is velvet to continue contrasting between the black lace and the fabric of the jacket, but also the satin of the same color on the lapel is added to the upper part. This enables a game of different patterns and textures that stylize, define the style and add light to the look Dark.

As for Vanessa’s pants, the piece is high-waisted to lengthen the torso, define the waist and slim the buttocks, but cropped, that is, the piece ends before the ankles; a deal trick to refine and lengthen the legs.

Finally, the sandals with matching bracelets give a few centimeters more height, stylize and look super elegant and sophisticated with the dark outfit.

Great elegant, feminine and successful style of vanessa kirby! Do you dare to recreate it with clothes from your wardrobe?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.