Vanessa Lorenzo’s Most Creative Looks

Few names resonate so strongly in terms of originality and style vanessa lawrence, wife of great footballer carles puyolWho is not only known for her presence in the fashion world but also for being a leading yoga guru, has once again taken us by surprise. looks like Light and bold that captures the essence of summer. during their recent holidays on the Mediterranean coast influencer Turn to our inspiration with a set that celebrates the spirit of summer in a unique way. We analyze the outfits she has combined to get the most basic casual look. do not miss it!

your choice Top It couldn’t be more accurate, a garment from the firm jonofui That we fell in love with its print. He print The shirt featured floral motifs mixed with oriental-inspired landscapes in two colors. Against this background, some large orange flowers emerge that adorn the front side of the top, filling the whole with a dose of vitality. The contrast between the printed pattern and the basic navy blue of the pants creates a visual harmony that couldn’t work better this season.

Flat mules and straw hats: Vanessa Lorenzo’s key accessories

another central part of looks like This is the firm’s navy blue fishing and light pant sleeper, These pants, which straddle the line between casual and sophisticated, are a contemporary tribute to the ‘pajama’ style, which has become so popular lately and has taken over the streets, leaving the bedroom. The fluidity of the pant and its lightweight fabric make this garment the perfect pant to create look comfortableBaggy and simple.

get it done looks like Defying tradition, flat mules in translucent tulle with black polka dots elevate the beauty game even further. A touch of lightness combined with a daring aesthetic that’s different from what we’ve seen in the rest organizations, These flats belong to Mule Firm beautiful ballerinasA Spanish firm that triumphs among all celebrities More international, such as Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss or Olivia Palermo.

Finally, the model accessorised her look with an oval-crowned straw hat, which has become the ultimate accessory for summer 2023. More than just an addition, this hat is a style statement that combines cultural and aesthetic elements with the stamp of the original Way Vanessa Lorenzo. Do you dare to try something new with the straw hat trend?