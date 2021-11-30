Vanessa Meet at the theater with Ert: “I play a superwoman”

UDINE. “Let’s start again from Friuli Venezia Giulia and we are very happy, because we were stopped for the closure of the theaters only three weeks after the debut”. Gabriele Pignotta and Vanessa Incontrada are ready to go on stage tonight, in Cormons, the first of the Ert circuit theaters to host “Sorry I’m in a meeting I can call you back” a choral comedy written and interpreted by Pignotta himself who will also see Fabio Avaro perform, Siddhartha Prestinari and Nick Nicolosi. Tomorrow, after the rerun at the Municipal Theater of Cormons, the comedy produced by associated artists, is staged at the Odeon in Latisana, on the 3rd and 4th at the Verdi in Maniago, on the 5th at the Verdi in Muggia, on Monday 6 at the Candoni in Tolmezzo and on the 7th to the Social of Gemona.

«The text – reveals the director – paints the portrait of today’s forty-year-old generation and opens to the theme“ where our lives end, while we are immersed in the blender of our existence ”. The protagonists are former comrades of the University who find themselves in mourning. We will see how they were 15 years ago, when they were full of dreams and how they became afterwards, completely different, each with its own failure and frailties ».

«My character in the comedy – anticipates Incontrada – is Alice, an independent woman who doesn’t want responsibility. She lives a life of transition and is very focused on work and career. He prefers to run rather than linger. She is a superwoman ».

“The forty-year-old generation comes out as that of adorable losers, full of fragility, insecurities, stress, neurosis, more or less complicated pathologies on a psychological level – explains Pignotta – but precisely because of these weaknesses one cannot but want good to the characters in this play who are a faithful cross-section of each of us “. «The female roles are not many – adds Incontrada -. I recently had the privilege of working in the cinema with Elena Cotta, an extraordinary theater actress. He taught me a lot ».

We ask if there is a character in the theater that you would like to play? “At the cinema, however, I can say that I love Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet very much. When I look at them I forget everything and concentrate on them ».