Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s ex who came out to defend him against Amber Heard’s accusations

“Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, affectionate and dear person,” said Vanessa Paradis (Photo: File)

Vanessa Paradis was one of the first people who came out to defend Johnny Depp when his then wife, Amber Heardfiled for divorce and got a restraining order against him of course verbal and physical abuse during the relationship.

French singer and actress he wrote a letter in his own handwriting in which he assured that his ex-partner is a “sensitive, affectionate and dear” person, and he remarked that he was never violent in the 14 years they lived together. “Johnny Depp is the father of my two children -Lily-Rose Depp (22 years old) and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III (20 years old)-, he is a sensitive, affectionate and loved person“, wrote.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were in a relationship between 1998 and 2012 (Photo: AP) (AP/)

Paradis, who was in a relationship with Depp between 1998 and 2012, questioned Heard’s accusations. “I believe with all my heart that these recent accusations being made are outrageous.“, he claimed. “In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me. And this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years.”

As you can see in the document you posted TMZ, the letter was written on May 27, 2016just one day after the shocking news of Depp and Heard’s split broke out in the media.

Vanessa Paradis’s letter (Source: TMZ)

In those same hours, the same media reported that another ex came out in defense of the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Y Scissorhands, among other remembered films. Is about Depp’s first wife, Lori Anne Allisonto whom he was married from 1983 to 1985.

The make-up artist stated that her ex would never lay hands on a woman and that she is not capable of harming anyoneAs reported TMZ. In addition, she remarked that during the relationship she did not even yell at him. She actually considers him a “soft person” who is even kind to animals.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Depp and Paradis, also used social networks to defend her father. “My dad is the sweetest and kindest person I know.has been a wonderful father to my little brother and me, and everyone who knows him could say the same, “he said at the time.

Vanesa and Johnny met in Parisin 1998, when the actor was filming The Ninth Gate (in Spanish, “The Ninth Door”), a neo-noir film by the prestigious director Roman Polanski. they never got marriedbut they came close to doing it on more than one occasion.

The separationas they were in charge of clarifying from both parties, it was given on good terms. Depp explained that the amount of time he spent working outside the home did not contribute to the stability of the couple. The French, on the other hand, remarried in 2018, but this time he did it with a countryman: the writer, actor and director Samuel Benchetrit.

Vanessa Paradis remarried in 2018 with the writer, actor and director Samuel Benchetrit (Photo: Grosby Group) (Grosby Group /)

The chosen place was the town hall of Saint-Siméon, a small town of less than a thousand inhabitants, near Paris, where the portal The Parisian He captured the images of the bride and groom, happy, surrounded by family and friends, after having made their relationship official.

