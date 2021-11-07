Vanguard and Attack of the Giants, crossover in sight? – Multiplayer.it

Call of Duty: Vanguard could see the arrival of a crossover with The attack of the Giants, according to some references identified by the dataminer in the code of the new chapter of the series, developed by Sledgehammer Games.

Greeted by good but not exceptional grades, Call of Duty: Vanguard is set during the final stages of the second World War and it’s hard to even imagine a way to connect this scenario to the anime of Attack on Titan.

There cooperation, however, it could also be limited to weapons And skin, or be the result of a misunderstanding: maybe the developers of Sledgehammer have inserted those references as a fan of the work of Hajime Isayama to indicate tools that resemble the blades used by the characters against the giants.

Of course, there is also the possibility that the crossover is effective and that it allows us, within the modalities multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard, to use extra Operators such as Levi Ackerman, Eren Jaeger or Mikasa Ackerman.

In the coming weeks we will certainly have the opportunity to find out how things stand. In the meantime, to pass the wait, how about checking out our Call of Duty: Vanguard review?