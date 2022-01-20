Vanguard and Warzone, Season 2 postponed to solve some problems – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Vanguard And Call of Duty: Warzone they will see the Season 2 arriving late than expected, having been postponed at least until mid-February in order to solve a certain amount of problems emerged in the games and therefore propose a new experience at the best of the form.

The Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone will therefore arrive on February 14, 2022, according to what was reported by Activision, which warned users just a few hours after the announcement of the famous acquisition by Microsoft.

Previously, the release date for the new season was set for February 2, but obviously it takes more time to get things right.

The two additional weeks will be used to correct some problems that emerged with the Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare chapters, in order to carry out a complete cleanup of the various Call of Duty currently in progress. The fixes are spread across a broad spectrum of game elements, especially considering so many chapters all together.

We talk about the optimization of the gameplay, balance adjustments, bug fixes, stability and performance improvements and a general cleanup to games. Although the launch had some difficulties, Call of Duty: Vanguard is the best-selling game of 2021 in the US, however the game is also facing difficulties due to the state of agitation of the striking employees.