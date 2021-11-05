Vanguard, first grades good but not exceptional – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Vanguard begins to be evaluated with i first grades from international newspapers, which at the moment are generally good but not really great, at least for what one might expect from a series of this relief.

It must be said that the reviews with votes are still few, especially because many newspapers, as Multiplayer.it has decided to do with its first review of Call of Duty: Vanguard, have preferred wait for to be able to test multiplayer in more depth before issuing an overall judgment, given that at the moment the Campaign and the single player have been tested.

However, the final votes are already beginning to accumulate, so in the meantime we can make a first overview. The version that has received the most ratings on Metacritic is the one for PS5, which currently has a Metascore of 79 and that’s what we are taking into consideration at the moment since on PC we find an 82 but on only 4 reviews.

In general, the Countryside, full of epic moments and well-constructed characters, with highly spectacular yet heavily scripted moments and without a particularly original approach to World War II.

The result is a game that is far from great innovations but which is still fun and engaging in all its various parts, as a widespread judgment.

Chances are a little bit of tiredness towards the franchise has come up, at this point, especially with a chapter that does not aim to innovate the formula in any part. In any case, let’s see the first votes collected by Metacritic for the PS5 version: