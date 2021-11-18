Vanguard, free multiplayer over the weekend with the launch of the Shipment map – Nerd4.life

This weekend the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer Sara free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC from tomorrow until November 22nd, just in time for the Shipment map to debut.

Vanguard’s free weekend was suggested by a leak that appeared on the net yesterday, but has now been officially confirmed by the Call of Duty site. Multiplayer will be available for free from 19:00 tomorrow Thursday 18 November until Monday, November 22 on all platforms, as a separate download from the base game.

During this free trial period you will be able to experience all the multiplayer modes of the Sledgehammer Games shooter, from the classic Team Deathmatch to Hill of Champions, as well as level up and unlock various weapons and equipment. The Call of Duty: Vanguard Free Weekend also arrives just in time for the debut of the classic map Shipment which is now available for all versions.

It is the first time in the history of the series that a free trial has come so soon since the game’s release. There are those who speculate that this is due to Activision’s concern over sales of the game, the worst ever recorded by the series in the last 14 years, and / or to thwart the launch of free multiplayer Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042, which will debut on November 19.

Regardless of the reasons, it is in any case an excellent opportunity to try out the multiplayer of the shooter from Activision and Sledgehammer Games for several days.