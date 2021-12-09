Vanguard PS5 and PS4 is the best-selling game on the PS Store in November – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Vanguard it was the game for PS5 and PS4 best selling on PlayStation Store in the month of November 2021 in the US and Europe, surpassing Battlefield 2042 in all cases, second.

Despite having been greeted with good but not exceptional marks, Call of Duty: Vanguard has in short convinced the owners of Sony platforms, especially those who buy games in format digital and have in fact awarded the new episode of the Activision series.

The comparison between the two war shooters is obviously interesting, given that Call of Duty: Vanguard (here the review) had two weeks more time to grind sales, while Battlefield 2042 (review here) came later.

PS Store, November 2021 PS5 ranking – USA

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 GTA Trilogy NBA 2K22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Madden NFL 22 Far Cry 6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim FIFA 22

PS Store, November 2021 PS5 ranking – Europe

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 GTA Trilogy FIFA 22 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Farming Simulator 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Deathloop

Battlefield 2042, a spectacular raid

PS Store, November 2021 PS4 Ranking – USA

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 NBA 2K22 Madden NFL 22 GTA V GTA Trilogy FIFA 22 Jump Force Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft

FIFA 22 always in the best positions in Europe

PS Store, November 2021 PS4 Ranking – Europe