Vanguard PS5 and PS4 is the best-selling game on the PS Store in November – Nerd4.life

Vanguard PS5 and PS4 is the best-selling game on the PS Store in November
Call of Duty: Vanguard it was the game for PS5 and PS4 best selling on PlayStation Store in the month of November 2021 in the US and Europe, surpassing Battlefield 2042 in all cases, second.
Despite having been greeted with good but not exceptional marks, Call of Duty: Vanguard has in short convinced the owners of Sony platforms, especially those who buy games in format digital and have in fact awarded the new episode of the Activision series.
The comparison between the two war shooters is obviously interesting, given that Call of Duty: Vanguard (here the review) had two weeks more time to grind sales, while Battlefield 2042 (review here) came later.
PS Store, November 2021 PS5 ranking – USA
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA Trilogy
- NBA 2K22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Madden NFL 22
- Far Cry 6
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- FIFA 22
PS Store, November 2021 PS5 ranking – Europe
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA Trilogy
- FIFA 22
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Farming Simulator 22
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Far Cry 6
- NBA 2K22
- Deathloop
PS Store, November 2021 PS4 Ranking – USA
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- GTA V
- GTA Trilogy
- FIFA 22
- Jump Force
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Minecraft
PS Store, November 2021 PS4 Ranking – Europe
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA V
- Farming Simulator 22
- The Last of Us 2
- The Crew 2
- GTA Trilogy
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2