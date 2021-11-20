Vanguard removed from PlayStation Store featured games – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been removed from the section of titles highlighted in PlayStation Store. This is an important fact, considering the importance of the Activision franchise to the PlayStation platform in recent years.

The removal comes immediately after Jim Ryan’s stance against Activision, due to the inability shown by the COD company to respond effectively to what emerged on the discrimination and mistreatment of workers within it.

The Wall Street Journal article that directly brings up the CEO Bobby Kotick was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so much so that both Sony for the voice of Ryan, and Xbox for the voice of Phil Spencer, threw themselves against the house of COD.

The first consequence of this dispute at the top of the industry seems to be the removal of Call of Duty: Vanguard from the featured games section of the PlayStation Store, a strong gesture given that it is one pay slots decisive for sales, as well as one of the strongest titles of the period. Sony probably followed up on Ryan’s words by breaking the commercial agreements made with Activision, with which it wants to be associated as little as possible, especially in this period.

Be that as it may, Call of Duty: Vanguard will remain on sale on the PlayStation Store, so anyone wishing to buy it shouldn’t worry too much.