Vanguard, system requirements and size of the PC version revealed – Nerd4.life

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have unveiled the system requirements and the installation dimensions of the PC version from Call of Duty: Vanguard. The full game will only take up 61 GB, fortunately, a sign that in this generation, more and more attention is being paid not to overdo the space occupied. Of course Warzone is not included. Also, if you don’t want to install the single player, only 36 GB will suffice.

For the rest, the requirements of four different configurations have been published, ranging from the very affordable ones of the minimum configuration, to the very expensive ones of the Ultra.

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PC – Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

RAM: 8 GB

VRAM: 2 GB

HDD: 36GB (Multiplayer and Zombies Only)

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PC – Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

RAM: 12 GB

VRAM: 4 GB

HDD: 61 GB

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PC – Competitive Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update) / Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

RAM: 16 GB

VRAM: 8 GB

HDD: 61 GB

Call of Duty: Vanguard for PC – Ultra Requirements