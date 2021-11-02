Tech

Vanguard, trailer presents the features of the PC version – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision has released a new trailer that shows the muscles of the version PC and reveals its characteristics.

The video, published just a few hours after the one dedicated to the PC version of Battlefield 2042, shows a mix of cinematic sequences and gameplay of the campaign and multiplayer made with the PC version of the new Sledgehammer Games shooter and lists the features present in this version. Obviously, the 4K resolution could not be missing, plus full compatibility for Ultrawide monitors (the same trailer is shot in 21: 9). There is also the support a Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR to ensure better performance without sacrificing resolution.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One starting Friday November 5th. The game is available for preload on consoles, while the PC version will be available tomorrow.

In the meantime, the developers have unveiled the roadmap of the content arriving before and during Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which also includes the Shipment map. Among the novelties of Warzone Pacific, however, there is the Caldera map and much more.

