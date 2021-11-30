Vanilla kipferl in an air fryer, easy recipe

Today we offer you the recipe of vanilla kipferl cooked in an air fryer.

Kipferls are crescent-shaped cookies typical of Austro-Hungarian cuisine. Their characteristic taste is given by the use of almond flour and of vanilla.

Prepare often in the run-up to Christmas, they are excellent both for breakfast and as a snack. We also recommend struffoli in an air fryer.

Let’s see how they are prepared.

Kipferl ingredients in air fryer

100 gr almond flour

250 gr flour type 00

100 gr sugar

150 gr butter

1 egg

1 vanilla pod

1 pinch of salt

vanilla icing sugar

Method

Cut the cold butter from the fridge into small chunks and put it in a bowl with it sugar.

Knead well, then add theegg ei vanilla seeds that you have extracted from the pod.

Sift the flours and add them to the other ingredients. Mix with your hands until you get a homogeneous mixture.

At this point, form a dough, wrap it with cling film and place it in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 hours.

How to give the right shape to Kipferls

After the indicated time, remove the dough from the refrigerator and create some cord, using a knife, divide it into pieces of about 5 cm each.

Take the first piece of dough, give it shape of a crescent and leave it a little higher in the center.

When you have shaped all the dough, place the pan in the refrigerator for about half an hour. In this way the cookies will keep the shape you gave them even during cooking.

How to cook Kipferls in the air fryer

Heat the air fryer a 170 °, then place the cookies on parchment paper and cook for 15 minutes.

After cooking, let them cool well before sprinkling them with plenty powdered sugar vanilla.

Advice

Instead of almond flour, you can use chopped almonds at the moment. In this case, blend them with half the sugar and leave them a bit grainy.

Cooking times in an air fryer may vary by model. For this we advise you to check the cooking to avoid burning them and to remove them as soon as they start to brown.