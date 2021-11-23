News

Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence conquers the cover of the magazine

The actress will be the protagonist of Don’t Look Up, the Netflix production (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick) arriving in selected cinemas from 8 December and on the streaming platform from 24 December.

Jennifer Lawrence, class 1990, is among the most loved and popular artists in the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours Vanity Fair has shared with the public the cover of the new issue starring the actress.

No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence’s new film announced

Vanity Fair shared the cover by writing in the caption: “Introducing our December cover star, Jennifer Lawrence. After a long hiatus from the spotlight, the Academy Award winner returns to prominence alongside Meryl Streep And Leonardo Dicaprio in the end of the world comedy Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay“.

Don’t Look Up, the teaser trailer of the film

At the same time, the streaming platform also shared the official synopsis, this is the text in the caption of the video: “Don’t Look Up tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of alerting the humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth. Written and directed by Adam McKay ”.

