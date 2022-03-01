Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party Will Bring The A-List Back In A More “Outdoor” Space

ads

The most glamorous party in Hollywood is back.

Showbiz publicists have been clicking eagerly to update their email inboxes this week, we hear, as Vanity Fair once again hosts its A-list Oscars bash.

Insiders exclusively tell us that the Academy Awards VIP celebration will once again be held at the Wallis Ansnenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, but that the venue will be reimagined as an “outdoor space.”

Rumor has it that invitations started going out this week for the party on March 27.

It’s Vanity Fair’s first in-person party for the awards since 2020: Last year, during the pandemic, the brand moved into a series of virtual engagements to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts.

But Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones promised at the time that “we’ll be back with the bells ringing.” She has presided over the lavish party since she took the reins at glittering Condé Nast in 2017.

While the annual guest list may be top secret, this year’s nominees include such notables as Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Jessica Chastain. .

The recent Hollywood edition of Vanity Fair features Kidman, Cruz, Garfield, Cumberbatch and Stewart, as well as Simu Liu, Idris Elba and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a portfolio photographed by artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari.

The famous party had been canceled due to the pandemic. Emma McIntyre / VF20

Cattelan told the magazine for this year’s 28th annual issue: “I wanted it to be completely different from previous years… After such a long isolation, we wanted to celebrate a city [Los Angeles] that contains such history, energy and color. Creativity is always driven by talent, and we are part of a chain that celebrates this amazing industry. Nicole Kidman already has 10 covers with Vanity Fair, and yet she was as collaborative and outspoken as a newcomer. It was a great lesson in humility and professionalism.”

Guests at the 2020 edition included everyone from Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Al Pacino, Billie Eilish, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Gal Gadot and more. .

