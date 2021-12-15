Vanquished the no-vax network, he planned to kill the premier of Saxony with a crossbow

German police carried out a series of raids aimed at overthrowing a no-vax network that was planning the murder of the Saxon Prime Minister and other members of the government, as a form of rebellion against restrictions imposed on the coronavirus pandemic. . The policemen searched the homes of several far-right militants suspected of plotting acts of violence with crossbows or other “piercing weapons”.

The investigation began online, on Telegram, more precisely, where a hundred users had started planning the killing of some members of the executive, including that of the prime minister Michael Kretschmer, of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) by Angela Merkel. The reasons why, according to the no-vaxes, these politicians were worthy of death were all related to the government-imposed restrictions on the coronavirus.

The “Dresden Offlinevernetzung” group, or Dresden offline networking, was discovered by the authorities after an investigation by the German broadcaster Zdf. The police intercepted the alleged administrator of the chat, who in the group goes by the name of “Daniel”, who used the chat to search for “patriots” who were supposed to act against the government “by force of arms if necessary”. The Zdf report revealed that members of the Telegram group have repeatedly spoken of the possibility of killing representatives of the government of Saxony during their meetings in Dresden.

In a conversation, the man wrote that he bought a “Sharps Civilian” breech-loading rifle, “at 18, without the necessary Wbk”, that he is in possession of edged weapons and crossbows and has he has repeatedly expressed his willingness to kill politicians, police officers and staff of vaccination centers.

Saxony, which has the second highest rate of new coronavirus cases in Germany and the lowest vaccination rate, has been overwhelmed by a wave of protests against the restrictions in recent times. Last month, a group of protesters held a torchlight procession outside the home of the interior minister, in what was widely seen as an implicit threat of violence against the politician.

In Germany, vaccinations will become mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other doctors’ offices. German broadcaster Ard reported Tuesday that more than a dozen politicians, media and public institutions received letters threatening “bloody resistance” against the measures, and some contained wrapped pieces of meat. In September, a vaccination center in Saxony was the subject of an arson attack.