Vantage, the new legend of Apex

LSeason 14 is approaching apex legends and take by name, hunted. To the happiness of the fans, we have already received a first preview of what is to come. Spearheading this update, we have this cinematic trailer, Tales from the Wild Lands: Survivein which we meet the new legend of the Apex hero raster, Vantagea sniper.

Vantage Raised on the desolate ice planet of Pgos, Vantage learned the hard way to become the ultimate survivor.

Skills Passive: Sniper Kit – Tactical information available on unarmed ADS or any long range scope (legend name, shield rarity, team size, and range).

Tactic: Echo Throw – You can cast Echo, your winged companion, with Q.

Ultimate: Mark to Kill – A custom rifle that scans enemies and increases damage for Vantage and his squad. Damage is doubled for Vantage on successive shots. The team gets a 15% bonus on marked targets.

Who is Vantage in the Apex story?

The following information is taken from the site dotesports and translated.

“Mara, who will presumably take on the name Vantage for the Apex games, is the daughter of Xenia Contreras, who grew up on the planet Pgos. The planet is devoid of human life outside of the mother-daughter pair, leading to Mara to grow up and become a skilled hunter.

Maria’s life is turned upside down when she discovers a crashed ship, which her mother tells her was just an empty cargo ship, and that she must avoid it. Curious, Maria continues toward the ship and discovers cells with skeletons inside, as well as the baby bat that would become her mate. Maria also discovers sniper rifles very similar to her own on board the ship.

Accidentally activating the ship’s defense systems, the ship identifies Maria as its mother, presumably due to their similar appearance and shared genetic makeup. Xenia Contreras was a prisoner sentenced to life in prison aboard this ship, which is revealed to be a Gaia detention ship called the Vantage.

The ship’s defense systems attack Mara, who is critically injured during her flight. Xenia finds her thanks to Echo and, realizing that Mara’s injuries are too serious for her to care for without her daughter dying, activates a distress beacon that alerts the authorities to the escaped prisoner’s presence. in Pgos.

What will become of Maria and Xenia hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s a good bet that Maria’s impending involvement in the Apex games will be a Mad Maggie-like punishment or that Maria will try to make money and get her mother out of trouble one day. time that Gaean. the authorities appear.