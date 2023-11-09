Vapers trigger asthma cases in young people

Monclova, Coh.- “Vapers are having a huge impact on the lungs of young people,” the nurse said. Penelope Garduno of the spirometry module of Health Secretary, Who said that that is why they also started doing spirometry tests on people aged between 15 to 18 years and so far they have detected two youth suffering from asthma due to the use of electronic cigarettes.

As part of the National Health Campaign, the module was set up to conduct spirometry tests that measure how people’s lungs function and detect chronic lung diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD,

Penelope Garduno He said COPD can occur after the age of 45; However, he said that he has been doing spirometry tests since the age of 18 to diagnose diseases like asthma.

“This test helps us diagnose this disease. If we have this type of disease, there are medications like inhalers and respiratory therapy exercises to help people achieve a better quality of life,” he said.

He explained that people who smoke, work with chemicals, coal, firewood, who cook a lot are candidates for these tests and, above all, if they smoke more than 10 cigarettes a day.

“At the moment vapers are having a much greater impact on the lungs of young people, which is why we have also started testing people as young as 15 or 18,” he said.

He estimated that he had seen the case of two youths, one 17 years old and the other 18 years old, who were suffering from asthma.