“Var chaos, save everyone! Offside rules need to be revised”

“Zhang-Inzaghi, championship pact (and much more)”. This is the opening title on the front page of La Gazzetta dello Sport in today’s edition. Message of greetings from the president to Inter: the coach will renew, second star goal and cups. Market: Nandez immediately, Frattesi and Ricci for the summer. Meanwhile, the new San Siro will be the Cathedral: the official yes to Populous is awaited.

A league – There is space in the side cut of the front page for the referee controversy with this title: “Chaos VAR, save all”. After the disputed cases in Atalanta-Rome and Milan-Naples, the referees are acquitted by the president of the AIA Trentalange. But the rules on offside – underlines the newspaper – must be reviewed.

Milan – The newspaper examines the situation of the Rossoneri and dedicates a space to Pioli’s team in the lateral cut of the front page with the following title: “Injuries, frayed game and Ibra’s 40 years are more noticeable”. Moment of crisis for the Devil who fails to achieve results: the main reasons for these difficulties.

Juventus – “The waste of the bianconeri”. The newspaper dedicates this title in the side cut of the front page to Agnelli’s club which, in five years, has made 500 million mistakes on the transfer market. It is clear how the newspaper alludes to the money spent by the Old Lady, while Allegri is aiming for the trident against Cagliari: Morata is also playing for the future.

COVID-19 – The newspaper headlines this way in the lateral cut of the first page: “The fear returns”. Ciro Immobile tested positive for the quick swab and thus remains in the pits without being able to help Lazio, engaged in the difficult away match against Venice. Waiting for the molecular, but the outcome now seems to be too obvious. Udinese-Salernitana postponed with the Campania region stopped by ASL.