Var, for The Hague there are 8 certain errors in the first 12 days. Duties promoted

Last stop of 2021 for Serie A and it’s time for the first budgets for the Var referees and assistants. Passed with flying colors Duties after the Milan derby, very generous but not from Var the first penalty awarded to Venice, wrong review granted to Atalanta, but not the final decision to remove it, the revision on the hands of Bastoni in Spezia-Turin was very wrong, rightly not supported by Orsato.

In 12 days there are 8 obvious errors

The theme of rigorini for Rocchi is a non-theme: he does not want them, but the Var must in any case only intervene in the face of absolute evidence, see for example Milan-Verona. That’s it one of the 8 certified errors from the VAR statistics emerged after the twelfth day. Among others the goal canceled against Linetty in Turin-Genoa and the one not canceled against Pasalic in Atalanta-Milan. The usefulness of the Var remains beyond question: according to Aia data without the Var, the errors would have been 6.57% of the total decisions taken. A percentage that goes down thanks to the Var at 1.46%. There is not even a problem of Var excess or deficiency: the number of interventions is just above the Uefa average: exactly one revision every three games. Of course, reviews on penalties dominate, 22, compared to 15 on goals and only 3 for red cards. Penalties that still remain too many compared to the European averages, but perhaps the fault lies not only with the referees, but also with the suddenly precarious balance of too many forwards in the area.