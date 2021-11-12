Var, from 2017 to today how it works and what we have understood

Five years ago, if you wrote “var” in the Gazzetta you were referring to a classic of French cycling, mentioned just 39 times. From 2016 onwards, since the then president of The Hague Nicchi announced the experimentation of the Video Assistant Referee, we have risen to 8,172 articles. It was known that the main tool given to referees to unravel doubtful situations was destined to affect football so much, but from this figure we understand that it has gone further, that football has transformed it. The Var gets it right, makes mistakes, makes people argue and angry, rethinks certain old patterns, takes your breath away and changes the way you cheer. There is a pre-var football, in short, and the football of now. Better? Perhaps. Different? Sure. Four protagonists tell us how it has changed, from four different angles. A coach, a former referee, a former goalkeeper and a defender. For everyone we start from the same point: when they told me that the Var would arrive.