Var was decisive on Abraham’s phallus

Rome-Genoa, Abisso vote 4

It all happens in the the final for the referee Abyss, who hadn’t found Genoa for more than three years. Poison in the tail, when at the Rome the goals decisive: everything for the contrast, reviewed on the monitor, between Abraham And Vasquez. The Roma striker is also booked. Abyss stopped since Var: he had continued the action, not retaining punishable the intervention in contrast of English. Roma’s nerves jump like this Zaniolo remedies a Red after the scream for the goal remains choked in his throat (Nicolò remains next to the bench: Abisso is wrong here too). In the press room Mourinho revealed Zaniolo’s sentence, not directly offensive towards the referee: a little understanding would have been enough to prevent tempers from overheating further. Just do it on a clear goal scored by Ostigard on Afena-Gyan: the Red it’s correct. The evaluations on the other cards and in interpreting Bani’s wide-arm movement that is not a penalty are right. However, the evaluations and behavior of Abyss in the final minutes.