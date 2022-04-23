Vara asks the new graduates in Medicine from the UEx to stay in Extremadura

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, today wished the Medicine graduates of the University of Extremadura that, when they get the MIR positionstay “as close as possible to here, because we miss you so much” and explained that the Extremadura Health Service will do “everything in our power to make it attractive and you can, if you feel like it, stay here.” Guillermo Fernández Vara has presided over the graduation ceremony of the XLIV promotion of the Degree in Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Extremadura in the Palace of Congress of Badajoz.

The work of the new Faculty of Medicine in Badajoz begins next week

The head of the regional Executive has pointed out that so many things have never happened in such a short time as is happening now. That, in his opinion, produces a direct effect on the citizenry “time of storms or uncertainty”, where the population needs “handles and certainties”. That is why new doctors are going to find themselves, during the next few years, in the exercise of their profession “with realities that are impossible to learn in a university education. They are only learned in life and you are going to realize how important you are going to be for others. What is a privilege also becomes a healthy obligation”.





In relation to the thing before, the president of Extremadura has affirmed that they must “play the role of measured and much beyond”, since physical pain can be cured with medication, but “soul pain is much more difficult to cure and many people will go whose soul will hurt and because their soul hurts, their body ends up hurting. And that is not in the vade mecum, the treatment, nor is it in any book. It’s simply about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes.”

At this point, Fernández Vara explained that we must listen to people about their sorrows and sufferings, which are largely responsible for a host of pathologies, and highlighted the serious mental health problems that exist in society today, which are the logical consequence of lived experience. Experiences largely derived from the covid-19 pandemic.





The president of the Junta de Extremadura has asked the Medicine graduates to “It is very important that they never forget that they are doctors, that they are social references” and that they belong to a certain influential social elite with a great capacity to influence, from the tribune that they are going to occupy in society, and that forces and imprints character.

On the other hand, Fernández Vara has had an emotional memory for the grandparents of the new doctors, of those who have said that “they see their life in a comforting way. Being a very special feeling for them.