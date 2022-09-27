Varadero Airport Customs prevents traffic of valuable fossils from Cuba

The Customs Office of the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport of the Cuban resort of Varadero, prevented the trafficking of valuable fossils from Cuba to the outside. They point out that the event happened at the beginning of September, when a citizen who was trying to leave the country with a fossil of about 23 million years old was discovered.

This came to light at a conference on illicit trafficking in cultural property in Cuba. They explain that it was “an almost complete fossil skeleton of actinopterygian fish, in good condition.” It is believed that it was extracted in the vicinity of the spa and that it may belong to the “Colon geological formation”.

“This type of incident is very difficult to detect at borders; a Canadian citizen tried to take the specimen out of the country, which caught the attention of Customs due to its dark color, and they consulted me because that day I was the specialist present at the scene,” Zahili Acosta Albelo, main specialist, told the Cuban press. of the Registry of Cultural Assets at the Varadero Airport.

TRAFFICKING OF FOSSILS AND VALUABLE GOODS THROUGH VARADERO

This specialist indicated that from 2008 to date, there are more than 13 thousand patrimonial objects or objects protected by law, which have been seized at the Customs of that Cuban airport.

“In Cuban airports, a commendable job is done to protect our heritage, which is more complex when the asset is subjected to some process of concealment; Although there are laws. Only coordinated action between different institutions makes it possible to confront illicit trafficking”, he added.

Recently, several people with false documentation have also been arrested for illegal human trafficking, as happened with false passports hidden in the soles of shoes. Or the attempt to introduce cocaine into the stomach of a traveler from Colombia, which was reported in recent days.