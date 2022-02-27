Varadero beach in Cuba, the second “best in the world”, according to TripAdvisor

Once again, Varadero beach, in western Cuba, was chosen among the best in the world, in its “Travellers’ Choice”, Best of the best, of 2022. These awards recognize the best beaches, according to the choice of millions of tourists. global level. This time only Varadero occupied a top position in the list of the 25 best in the world.

“We love them: white sand, rugged shorelines, they have it all. They are the beaches with which travelers dream throughout the year”, thus begins the annual selection of TripAdvisor in your websiteone of the most prestigious travel pages in the world, where millions of tourists are guided to make their choice of leisure.

For voters, Varadero beach in Cuba is the second best in the world because it shows “a postcard landscape. Fine sand and the bluest water they have ever seen.” I think that Cuban tourists would not agree more with that description, since Varadero is the great pearl of tourism on the island.

The main spa and its main tourist pole. It also has a large airport, the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” which hosts the second largest number of flights to Cuba, from countries such as Russia, Canada, Germany or England. It also has flights from Mexico, linking two poles such as Cancun and Varadero.

THINGS TO DO IN VARADERO, ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR

The best restaurants in the area, the hotels best rated by users or the main attractions in the area, shows the TripAdvisor travel website. For example, one of the best rated places to eat in Varadero is the “Fishermen’s Brotherhood”, located on the South Highway, in front of the Iberostar Taino and Meliá Antillas Hotels. It has an evaluation of four stars, out of five possible.

Things to do in Varadero: According to this travel site, the first recommendation is a classic car tour, with reviews mostly excellent. Through this number (+53 5 9247429) you can reserve rides in gleaming cars from the 1950s such as the Goggomobil, Vespacar 400, the legendary Mercedes 300 SL, the Mercedes W186, marketed as the Mercedes 300 or the 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood.

The “Atlantis Varadero” is also recommended as a diving and water sports experience. “Guided tours, boat tours and water sports, outdoor activities, diving and snorkeling,” they say from the travel website. They add natural visits, such as Cueva de Ambrosio, number 5 of 25 things to do in Varadero.

What are the five best hotels in Varadero, ranked on TripAdvisor? According to this tourism page, the Hotel Roc Varadero, is one of the best related, in quality-price. The all-inclusive, Sanctuary At Grand Memories Varadero, is the second best rated, while the Mystique Casa Perla, is the most luxurious and exclusive.