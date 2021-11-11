Varese says goodbye to Gianfranco Castiglioni: he was 80 years old





He passed away today at the age of 80 Gianfranco Castiglioni, one of best-known entrepreneurial figures in Varese of the last decades, protagonist of some important and famous experiences but also of a controversial epilogue, with heavy tax charges and related convictions.

There are two companies best known to the general public, both linked to world of sport. Before the motorcycling at the highest levels: they were he and his brother Claudio to make the Varese bike great again, carrying the family mark Cagiva (Castiglioni Giovanni Varese) on international stages. Years, between the eighties and the nineties above all, in which the success of sales of models such as the Elefant or the Mito, was joined by the names of great champions – from Mamola to Lawson to Kocinski (and even a very young Valentino Rossi made his debut on a ‘elephant) and the champagne of MotoGP victories. (photo from the volume for the 70th anniversary of Varese Basketball)

Equally remarkable is the off-road challenge with the dream come true of the Paris-Dakar: after unsuccessful attempts even by a whisker (how can we forget that of Hubert Auriol, who had fallen irreparably a few kilometers from the finish of the Pink Lake?) the triumphs arrived with the Edi Orioli from Friuli.





After that season, with Claudio still on the bikes, Gianfranco opened the one as owner of Varese Basketball while his industrial holding dealt with foundries, engineering, housing containers, tourism (the Palace Hotel in Colle Campigli was his for many years). Castiglioni took over the owned by the Bulgheroni family in 2000 and kept it for a decade, with the presidency entrusted to eldest son Claudio Maria and the entry into the management of trusted friends such as Cesare Fermi.

Gianfranco and Claudio Castiglioni at the Schiranna on the Cagivas

A fluctuating period for red and white colors, with some good seasons and some difficult ones as evidenced by the 2008 relegation but – on the contrary – the immediate return to Serie A the following year. When the Casti Group showed signs of abating, Gianfranco and “Claudino” were able to kick off – with Cecco Vescovi and some others – the consortium “Varese nel cuore” which still (with another team) owns the red and white club.

Over the past decade, as mentioned, the industrial group was overwhelmed by the investigations tax and judicial matters starting from 2014, with Gianfranco and his family members personally involved.

Castiglioni’s body was composed at the family villa in Masnago but the funeral parlor is strictly private. The condolences of VareseNews to Mrs. Santa and her children Claudio Maria and Davide.



