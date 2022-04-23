Vargas Llosa is hospitalized for covid

The Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, is admitted to a clinic in Madrid due to “some complications related” to covid-19, but “he is progressing favorably.”

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, his children Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana assured this Friday that they are with their father and that, thanks to the treatment, he is better.

“He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect his privacy,” the message concludes.

The entry of the Spanish-Peruvian writer occurred “a few days ago” after his situation became complicated due to covid-19, which had already forced him to remain isolated at his home in Madrid.

For this reason, the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) postponed the event scheduled for last Tuesday in which Mario Vargas Llosa He was going to talk with the director of the entity, Santiago Muñoz Machado, about his book “Cervantes” and that it was going to mark the beginning of the Cervantes Week, on the occasion of the Cervantes Prize.

The act, which had initially been postponed until next Monday, will finally be held on May 25, sources from the RAE confirmed to EFE.

Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, Peru, 1936) has, in addition to the Nobel Prize awarded in 2010 other recognitions such as the Cervantes in 1994 and the Prince of Asturias of Letters in 1986, and he is the author of works such as “La ciudad y los perro” (1963) and “La fiesta del Chivo” (2000).