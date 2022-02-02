Variant BA.2, Omicron’s silent “sister”

Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant is now making headlines, but that’s nothing new: genomic surveillance scientists have known about it since early December, since Omicron officially began its gallop race around the world. Initially, the spread of this strain, which differs from the original Omicron BA.1 by about 40 mutations, was so limited that BA.2 seemed destined to disappear. But after eight weeks the landscape has changed and the sub-variant, booming in Europe and Asia, seems determined to prevail over its “sister”.

Where did it spread. Although Omicron BA.2 represents less than 3% of the virus cases sequenced in the global GISAID database, it has now been identified in 57 countries, is probably dominant in India and certainly is in Denmark, where it is now responsible for 82% cases of covid; it also runs fast in the UK (9% of cases) and in the USA (8%). Denmark and the UK are – it should always be remembered – at the forefront of monitoring the genomic changes of the virus: it is not that cases are more widespread in those countries, it is just that there you look better.

Why invisible. As explained on the Guardian, the BA.1 version of Omicron was easier to trace than the other variants due to a special feature: it lacks one of the three target genes used in “classic” molecular swabs to detect viruses. When a PCR swab finds this characteristic in the sample, it is assumed to be an Omicron BA.1 variant. The sub-variant BA.2 does not have the same missing gene and should be monitored with complete sequencing as the previous variants. That is why it is sometimes referred to stealth, Invisible. Quick swabs find it as always, in the sense that they detect positivity (but do not indicate for which variant).

Different … but how much? Under the “Omicron” hat, the WHO groups several sub-variants that are genetically close, but each characterized by genetic mutations that could alter the behavior of the virus: in addition to BA.1, responsible for the latest global pandemic wave, there are BA.2, BA.1.1.529 and BA.3. The issue of genetic proximity is actually debated: as Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, points out in Science, there are nearly as many genetic discrepancies between the BA.1 and BA.2 strains as there are between the earlier variants Alpha, Beta and Gamma. Most of these differences lie on an area of ​​the spike protein targeted by the antibodies, the N-terminal domain. But understanding how these mutations change the behavior of SARS-CoV-2 isn’t easy.

More transmissible. Preliminary investigations on BA.2 obtained in the UK and Denmark indicate that this sub-variant is more transmissible than the already highly contagious BA.1, but which fortunately does not seem to give more severe symptoms. In Denmark, despite its massive diffusion, hospital admissions and the number of patients in intensive care are decreasing, in fact the country – which has about 82% of vaccinated people – has in fact abandoned almost all anti-covid measures in place elsewhere. According to a large Danish study of Omicron transmission in the family, on average 29% of family members become infected in homes where an individual becomes infected with Omicron BA.1; if instead the BA.2 variant enters, 39% of cohabitants remain infected. A preliminary analysis by the UK Health Security Agency confirms the increased transmissibility.

The relationship with vaccines. Danish researchers found BA.2’s increased ability to bypass vaccine defenses; for those in the UK, protection from symptomatic infections for vaccinated with two or three doses remains high for BA.1 and BA.2 (63% and 70%). On a positive note, vaccinees appear to transmit BA.2 less often in relation to BA.1. Unvaccinated people pass it on to family members 2.6 times more than the old Omicron strain.

Can you be reinfected? It is unclear whether those infected with Omicron BA.1 are protected from an infection given by the “sister” variant. At the moment, the protection afforded by a previous Omicron infection would not seem optimal, which could result in a long tail of cases in this wave or a “double-humped camel” pattern of the epidemic curve.