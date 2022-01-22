Variant BA.2 scares England, health authorities: We monitor the situation

In England, the first 400 cases of Ba.2, better known as Omicron 2, were sequenced.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

One hundred and forty-six cases in London, 97 in south-east England, about 400 in total. While the Omicron wave gradually loses strength in the United Kingdom, the scientists of the Whole Genome Sequencing have identified a new variant, scientific name Ba.2, better known however as Omicron 2: according to the first observations this sub-variant would be able to spread faster than the previous, although it is still early to say for sure. Overall, Omicron 2 has been identified in 40 countries, for a total of at least 8,040 confirmed cases. The first sequences were sent from the Philippines and the largest number of cases can be counted in Denmark, where 6,411 infections have been identified. Other countries that have uploaded more than 100 samples are India (530), Sweden (181) and Singapore (127).

According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) “it is in the nature of viruses evolve and mutate, so it is to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge as the pandemic continues. Our ongoing genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant. There is not enough evidence to date to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe disease than Omicron BA.1, but data is limited and UKHSA continues to investigate. Case rates remain high across the UK and we need to stay vigilant and get vaccinated. We should all continue to test regularly with LFDs and do a PCR test if symptoms develop. ”Dr Meera Chand, director of the Covid-19 incident at UKHSA, added:“ As is normal for any new variant object. investigative, UKHSA is conducting laboratory and epidemiological investigations to better understand the characteristics of this variant. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and, if necessary, recommend appropriate public health measures. More details will be available in regular technical briefings on UKHSA variants. “