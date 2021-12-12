VARIANT OMICRON / “It is more urgent to vaccinate the no vax, Novavax can help”

Infections are increasing, around 20 thousand cases a day, but fortunately hospitalizations, intensive care admissions and deaths rise more slowly. Meanwhile, Calabria slips into the orange zone, the Omicron variant worries about its transmission capacity and from 16 December General Figliuolo has announced that the pediatric vaccination campaign will start.

While EMA is about to give the green light to a new, more traditional anti-Covid serum, Novavax’s Nuvaxoid, there is still 10% of Italians who have not yet received even the first dose. Will the vaccines be able to stop Omicron? And will Novavax succeed in convincing the less ideological no vaxes? We talked about it with Silvio Garattini, founder and president of the “Mario Negri” Institute of Pharmacological Research in Milan.

In Italy, only 26 cases of the Omicron variant were reported, but its diffusion capacity is frightening, which Walter Ricciardi, adviser to Minister Speranza, defined “frightening: even 4 or 5 times higher than the Delta that had already impressed us” . How aggressive is she?

For now we do not know if it leads to more serious diseases and more mortality: it takes time and it takes many people to become infected to draw conclusions. The only thing we know for sure is that this variant reproduces very quickly: while the Beta and the Delta needed between 8 and 10 weeks to reach 80% of the infected population, the Omicron, according to data from South Africa , took only 2 weeks.

Do we need to update the Omicron vaccines right away?

Meanwhile, as a precaution, the third dose is administered: if we increase our immune responses, we can better cope with this variant too. As for the updating of vaccines, we still do not have enough elements, we still need some time.

The case of the day is represented by the revocation of the green pass for those who become positive for Covid. Is it a phenomenon destined to expand?

We know that vaccines are not sterilizing, that is, even the vaccinated can become infected, but the analyzes carried out indicate that the vaccinated has a very low viral load and that it lasts very little. On the contrary, the viral load is very high in the unvaccinated and lasts for a long time. The danger is very low for those who are vaccinated: they have a probability of being protected equal to 90%.

How long does the protection provided by vaccines last?

We don’t have conclusive evidence yet. The antibodies decrease with the passage of time, but it is logical: if there is no virus, the defenses drop. But we must remember that immunity is not given only by antibodies, because the cells that incorporate the virus, T lymphocytes and macrophages, and above all the immune memory, also come into play. Although we do not yet know how it will behave in people who could contract Covid again in a few years.

The pediatric vaccination campaign will start from 16 December. Is immunizing children between 5 and 11 years of age a hasty or necessary choice?

To be safe we ​​have to vaccinate everyone. Children are not completely free from the disease, even in severe form: they are few cases, but they do occur. And then children can infect others, so protection is important to them too. However, things must be done gradually: the priority is to administer third doses to strengthen the immunity of those who have been vaccinated but have not given sufficient immune responses.

To try to curb the rush of infections, it is better to accelerate with third doses or vaccinate those who have not yet received the first injection?

It is certainly more urgent to vaccinate those who have not yet received the first dose, because they are the ones who most frequently end up in hospital or in intensive care. The ISS data confirm this: the vast majority of hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Over 6 million Italians have no coverage against Covid, but in days the EMA should give the green light to Nuvaxoid, the Novavax vaccine. You explained that it is different from the others currently in use, because it is more “traditional”. What advantages does it offer in terms of safety and efficacy?

Its effectiveness is comparable to that of other vaccines, but we do not yet have the large numbers, as for the other serums, to be able to give a definitive judgment. It is clear that these proteins that are administered are different from RNA, because RNA makes proteins in cells which are then recognized as foreign. In the case of Novavax, on the other hand, proteins are manufactured which, once injected, are considered foreign, which is why it is closer to traditional vaccines. An advantage is that the Nuvaxoid probably does not need the cold chain and this makes it suitable for low-income countries. Let us remember that we must vaccinate the world, otherwise many variants can return among us, some of which may not be sensitive to our vaccines. And then we would have to start all over again. Vaccinating the world is not an act of charity, but an act of healthy selfishness: we will not save ourselves.

Could the Novavax vaccine be the key to convincing doubters and reticents to get vaccinated?

Especially those who don’t want to hear about mRna.

Speaking of mRna vaccines, some say they are basically gene therapies administered to healthy people. What do you think?

They are definitely not gene therapies. Among other things, this is a modified RNA, it does not have the characteristics of the RNA present in our organism.

Will there be a need for compulsory vaccination to get out of the pandemic?

It really depends on us. I am, for example, in favor of the idea of ​​removing the tampon from the green pass, so people, if they want to lead a normal life, have to get vaccinated.

(Marco Biscella)

