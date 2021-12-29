Variant Omicron pierces two doses of vaccine: new unexpected symptom

By now we know almost everything about the new one Omicron variant which is making the world tremble for its greater contagiousness even if the points to be clarified are not few. With 78 thousand infections in the last 24 hours, the South African variant is also becoming dominant in Italy. TO Christmas it was at 45% but in the next few days it should completely supplant the Delta variant.

The Omicron variant pierces two doses of the vaccine, the best known symptoms

Furthermore, the latest studies seem to confirm that the variant pierces two vaccine doses while with the third the neutralizing power returns to be very strong. The two doses, however, protect against severe disease. To date we know that the Omicron variant it is much more contagious than the Delta, at least 5 times more. It means that if there is a positive in a room, it could infect at least 6 people. In addition, on vaccinated with at least two doses it would give mild symptoms such as muscle aches, sore throat, night sweats, cough and runny nose, usually of short duration.

The unexpected symptom and incubation times

For what concern incubation time, also in this case the times seem shortened compared to the Delta, we are talking about 3 days compared to the average of 2-11 days of the previous variants.

How long are you contagious? According to studies, the infectious period can begin a day or two before the onset of symptoms but is more contagious during the symptomatic period. In asymptomatic patients the 48 hours before the positive swab are considered. In vaccinated with two or three doses, a shorter duration of symptoms is observed, otherwise the disease can last on average 7 days up to two weeks in severe cases. Nothing changes regarding the contagion that always occurs through the droplets that an infected person gives off by sneezing, coughing or talking or if the droplets land on objects and surfaces contaminating them.

The risk is even greater in closed environments, which is why ventilating the rooms remains essential.

As for the symptoms, as mentioned, the Omicron causes a different symptomatology than the Delta, there does not seem to be the loss of taste and smell and also a new unexpected symptom or the lack of appetite. Second Tim Spector: “For most people with Omicron, the disease is felt like a cold and begins with a runny nose, sore throat and headache. To save lives, it is urgent and necessary to update the communication “.

