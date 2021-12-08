Variant Omicron vaccines, “big decline in neutralization” but there is good news: data from South Africa











A few weeks after the announcement of the discovery of the Omicron variant, identified in South Africa, the first answers emerge to doubts about the efficacy of current vaccines in preventing the consequences of the infection. Michael Ryan, the WHO emergency manager, provided AFP with some reassurance.

WHO: “There are no indications that vaccines do not work against Omicron”

“There are no indications that current vaccines protect against Omicron,” said Ryan, stating that “there is no indication that this variant causes more severe forms of Covid-19“.

According to Ryan, “we have very effective vaccines which have shown their power against all the variants that have appeared so far, in terms of disease severity and hospitalizations, and there is no reason to think that it is not the same in this case ”.

Omicron, study from South Africa: “Big drop in neutralization”

Less reassuring news, however, comes from a study conducted in South Africa by Professor Alex Sigal, professor at the Africa Health Research Institute and Associate Professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. On Twitter, Sigal summarized the findings highlight a “very large drop in the neutralization of Omicron”By Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute found an approximately forty-fold reduction in vaccine-induced antibodies against the Omicron variant.



However, Sigal stated that the observations provided a framework “better than expected“. The Omicron variant also uses the ACE2 receptor as a “gateway” into cells, which means that “it’s a treatable problem with the tools we have,” said Sigal.

Furthermore, the combination of healing and vaccination is still capable of neutralizing the virus.

Data still incomplete

The research is based on blood samples from 12 patients who were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine but did not receive the booster. The drop in neutralizing antibodies found in blood samples may not reflect the behavior of the variant in the real world.

The Africa Health Research Institute data is still complete and based on one small study, still in preprint and not subjected to peer review, for which Sigal has specified that they could be modified and integrated in the near future.

Reached by Nbc News, the founder of BioNTech Ugur Sahin commented on the data from South Africa: “I would be more optimistic“.

Other data from South Africa measured the severity and contagiousness of the Omicron variant, confirming previous impressions: the new variant appears to be more contagious, but causes less severe forms of the disease.



