Variant XE covid 19. Symptoms and transmission of omicron subvariant

For several weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) has follow-up to subvariant of omicron XE of coronavirus covid-19, which he classified as of concern when having slightly more severe symptoms and a higher level of transmissibility.

In a statement, the WHO indicated thatwhat the omicron XE sub-variant should continue to be considered of concern and classifying within the ómicron variant.

He also stressed that public health authorities should continue to monitor this sublineage specifically. We tell you what you should know.

What is the XE omicron subvariant?

According to the WHO, the XE subvariant is a combination of the original omicron and the sublineage BA.2, which, according to studies, grows faster than BA.1.

In a statement, he indicated that studies are being carried out on the risk of reinfection with the BA.2 sublineage compared to BA.1, but the first data from population studies on reinfection indicate that BA.1 infection is highly protective. measure against reinfection by BA.2.

What are the symptoms?

The Technical Advisory Group reviewed preliminary data from Japanese laboratories using animal models without SARS-CoV-2 immunity, showing that the BA.2 sublineage may cause more severe disease in hamsters than BA.1.

It also analyzed actual data on the clinical severity of infection obtained from South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Denmark, countries where the population has high immunity conferred by vaccination or natural infection; according to these data, both sublineages cause symptoms of similar severity.

However, according to a report from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the subvariant causes symptoms similar to the original omicron, which are: fever, cough, runny nose, tiredness and headache, although to a slightly more severe degree.

Where have there been cases?

According to the WHO, the recombinant XE was detected for the first time on January 19 in the United Kingdom, which has already accumulated more than 700 cases of the new subvariant.

Also, on April 7, Brazil confirmed its first case of the XE subvariant.

FLC