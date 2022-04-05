Variant Xe, the comparison with other Covid mutations: what the experts say

Milan, 5 April 2022 – The attention of the scientific community is aimed at monitoring the Xe variant of Sars-CoV-2. This recombinant mutation of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 (BA.1 and BA.2), was first detected in the UK on January 19th, and since then over 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed. It is inevitable to ask what degree of lethality we should expect.

New Covid variants, investigation begins in Italy. Ricciardi: “Worry about the Xe”

Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, clarifies:

“It is premature to express a judgment. For now we only know that it seems to be a recombinant of Omicron 1 and 2 “, of the strains BA.1 and BA.2. It is normal that there is. For the influence of type A these are phenomena that occur continuously, and therefore also for Sars-CoV-2 they can occur. I would have worried more if these recombinants had not been between two Omicrons, but for example between Omicron and Delta or between Omicron and some other previous variant that perhaps gave more vitality to a pathogenic variant that had already circulated. But this is not the case “.

Given therefore that it is premature to unbalance, also because the cases reported are still few, it does not seem at the moment that there are elements that indicate increased pathogenicity; but Xe would seem more widespread; if she really was like that she could stand as a candidate to replace Omicron 2.

Massimo Galliformer director of Infectious diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, explained: “The virus reveals once again the ability to recombine, between different variants, when there is co-circulation. What this may imply in terms of clinical and epidemiological we do not know. We hope that the coronavirus has taken an evolutionary line that will lead it to be less pathogenic and that it can be classified as a virus that is no longer pandemic. However, we do not know the times and methods of all this “.

Even the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascolecturer at the State University of Milan, calls for caution: “wait and monitor, strengthening surveillance.” The expert, however, emphasizes the contagion capacity that Xe would have already demonstrated compared to Omicron 2: more than 10%. The message of the doctor, medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan, is to avoid unjustified alarmism. Among other things, Pregliasco points out, “the evolutionary tendency of viruses, except for stumbling blocks, is that of become progressively more and more benevolent towards the guest “.

In summary: while still going with lead feet, the voice of the experts tends to be univocal in hypothesizing that Xe could turn out to be more transmissible, but less aggressive of previous versions of Omicron. The opinion of Walter Ricciardiadvisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza who, a guest on Rai Tre at Agorà, declared:

“For the moment it no longer seems lethal, but the fact that it is more contagious is worrying because it creates a huge spread of the infection with the involvement not only of patients but also of health professionals. In Great Britain right now to wait for an ambulance it takes as much as 20 hours and the average wait for an election surgery is 10 years, this means that citizens are unable to access health services. We have to avoid this. “

Although it is assumed therefore 10% more infectiousness for Xe than Omicron 2WHO specifies that, until “significant differences in transmissibility” of the mutant “and in the characteristics of the disease” it causes, “including severity” are reported, a variant belonging to the Omicron ‘family’ will be considered.

Having put on the table all the information currently in the possession of the scientific community, it is interesting to note how – in the space of just over two years – the virus that paralyzed the world and radically changed our way of life has evolved. Here – on the basis of the cataloging ofWorld Health Organization – the identity card of all the variants of the virus classified as VOC (Variants Of Concern; in Italian: variants of concern).

Alpha variant

(VOC 202012/01 variant, also known as B.1.1.7) identified in the UK. According to the WHO classification, this variant of the virus is considered worrying, as there is a high risk of infection (as much as 70% more than in previous versions). The Alpha variant was identified in September 2020. From mid-February to late June 2021 it was the most frequently circulating variant of the virus in many parts of Europe, and was later supplanted. It was the first to have alarmed the scientific community, due to the numerous alterations at the genetic level that characterize it. Mutations associated with the Alpha variant make it easier for the virus to spread, favoring the transmission of infection, but at the same time did not significantly affect the protective capacity of vaccination. It causes severe disease in most cases.

Beta variant

Variant 501Y.V2, also known as B.1.351) identified in South Africa. According to the WHO classification, this variant of the virus is considered to be of concern (VOC), as it can cause a severe course of the disease and possesses immunoevasive properties. There is therefore a risk of reinfection. The Beta variant was first identified in May 2020, genomic and epidemiological data have suggested greater contagiousness than previous forms, but the severity of the disease is not altered.

Gamma variant

(Variant P.1) with origin in Brazil. According to the WHO classification, this variant of the virus is considered of concern (VOC), since it can cause a severe course of the disease and possesses immunoevasive properties. There is therefore a risk of reinfection. The Gamma variant was first identified in November 2020. Again its transmissibility is itself detected high and higher than the previous ones: 1.5 times more than the original Wuhan strain. In Italy it did not have an extensive circulation.

Delta variant

(Variant VUI-21APR-01, also known as B.1.617) first detected in India in 2020. The name Delta refers to the variant family B.1.617.2 and all sub-variants AY. There is a high risk of reinfection. This strain quickly spread around the world and supplanted the Alpha, which studies have a transmissibility index of up to 60% higher is shown. Over the course of 2021, Delta further changed into Delta Plus. Although vaccination protected against more severe forms of the disease, Delta showed it could “pierce” the serum shield. His R0, that is, the average number of people that an infected person can infect is around 6-7.

Omicron variant

(Variant B.1.1.529) first detected in South Africa on 24 November 2021. Currently predominant in Italy and Europe. It is characterized by a record transmissibility and reduced immune protection, which carries a risk of reinfection and reduced vaccine protection. Compared to the variants of the past, Omicron is less aggressive – but still claims many victims as the daily reports confirm. The risk of hospitalization, for comparison, is one third compared to Delta.

As for infectivity, to get an idea of ​​the level of infectivity reached: the cold has an R0 of about 1.88, which means that a cold subject will infect about 2 people while in the case of Sars-CoV2 the R0 varies from 2.5 up to 18 in the case of the Omicron variant.

It seemed impossible to believe but Omicron 2, known as the sister of Omicron 1 and currently the most widespread in Italy, 30% more contagious than the previous version. It also beats measles and chickenpox, which are the most easily spread diseases to date. Many infectious disease specialists have described it as the most contagious sub-variant ever seen.