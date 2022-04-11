Variants of the Covid force constant surveillance and tracking

Despite the fact that positive cases of the Covid-19 virus continue to decline in the country, with minimal reports every day, the continuation of surveillance efforts, search and isolation of cases and, above all, genomic sequencing is imposed, before the constant emergence of new variants, warns virologist Robert Paulino.

Remember that the World Health Organization (WHO) is already observing a new variant of interest of Covid-19, called XE; there is a high incidence of the virus in some nations and its circulation still remains in Dominican territory, although the number of cases is low.

Paulino recalls that the danger of the Covid-19 virus has not ended and called on people with respiratory symptoms not to move during the Easter holiday and that anyone with characteristic symptoms should not stay at home, and seek medical help.

Yesterday, the National Epidemiological Surveillance System registered 25 infections, out of a total of 2,369 tests processed. The daily positivity of the virus is 1.45% and that of the last four weeks continues to decline, standing at 0.78%.

The provinces that registered positive cases yesterday were Greater Santo Domingo, with 15 positive tests; Santiago, five; Puerto Plata and La Altagracia, an individual case; San Cristobal, two.

No deaths from the virus have been reported for several weeks, keeping the death record at 4,375 deaths.

WHO monitors XE variant

Press reports indicate that, recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the detection of a new variant of Covid-19 that could be the most contagious, to date, called XE, which would be the result of the combination between the original variant of Ómicron (BA.1) and the BA.2 sublineage, also called “silent Ómicron”.

The report of March 29 indicates that, regarding the XE variant, it would have been detected for the first time in the United Kingdom on January 19, with more than 600 sequences identified.

As highlighted by the WHO, early estimates of the XE variant indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation.

Tracking and isolation

When consulted in this regard, the Dominican researcher, Robert Paulino, recalled that XE is a variant of interest, which has not been declared of concern so far, and has three mutations that are not present in all BA.1 or BA.2, so it is important to continue molecular monitoring and the search for and isolation of symptomatic cases.

He pointed out that recombinant forms of a virus occur when two variants share genetic material and express themselves differently from the parents, which has happened with HIV and influenza.

Remember that in general, for the country to have a resurgence of cases derived from a specific variant, depending on the place where it is determined, it takes a little time to be detected in the country, but that it is important that the authorities continue sequencing to know what is happening from the genomic point of view.

He said that in the United States, although there has been a delay in cases of the virus, the trend is upward, and since the Dominican Republic has so much migration, especially in summer, it almost always happens that they bring variants, so it is important to follow the sequencing .