Variety’s Business Managers Elite of 2023

Sehgal: Managing Partner, NKSFB

Speak: Name Partners, NKSFB

Carlin: Founding Partner, NKSFB

Kingsley, Segal, Tyler, Vaughn: Partners, NKSFB

Goodvi: Founding Partner, NKSFBGO, a division of NKSFB

Malcolm: Founding Partner, CRM Management, a division of NKSFB

Weiss: Founding Partner, David Weiss & Associates, a division of NKSFB

Newman: Founding Partner, Newman + Associates, a division of NKSFB

Conlon: Partner, Newman + Associates, a division of NKSFB

nksfb

The impact of NKSFB’s large staff and client list is felt throughout the entertainment and music ecosystem. Mickey Segal leads Hollywood’s largest business management firm, employing 670 people, including 52 partners. Bolaño handles music talent, including helping clients acquire it. Carlin works for music clients including advising on music catalog sales. Vaughan handles the actors, writers, composers, directors, executives, composers, producers and screenwriters. Tyler represented musical talent. Matt Segal, who is Mickey’s son, manages a variety of clients, including their charitable initiatives. Goodvi represents musical talent and high net worth individuals. Kingsley handles Hollywood, sports, music and entrepreneurs, most recently engaging in real estate syndication investments. Malcolm represents indie film-TV talent, international talent and production companies. Weiss handles music clients who provide tour summaries and also advises on music catalog sales. Newman advises clients on their Hollywood housekeeping deals, concert touring and Broadway work. Conlon manages talent in film, TV, music and social media, including his entrepreneurial side ventures. All are in the Los Angeles area except New York-based Malcolm. The company is a unit of Focus Financial Partners and NKSFB filed legal action in a court in June to interpret the enforceable terms of the existing non-compete. Reports indicate that clients include Drake, Adam Levine, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry. In the past 16 Super Bowls, the firm’s music clients have performed for 14 half-time shows.

Navigating stormy waters, Amid financial and global instability, Mickey Segal says clients pay more attention to “their investment portfolios and related performance.” This incident has happened because the performance of the stock market has been unstable and interest rates have increased manifold.