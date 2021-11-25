various demos on the Xbox Store appear in advance – Nerd4.life

The evening of Game Awards 2021 is approaching and with this various initiatives are planned by publishers and producers: in addition to announcements, news and trailers, promotional events such as discounts and demo distribution of announced or upcoming titles and some of these appear to be appeared ahead of time on the Xbox Store.

It is mainly about indie games, connected in some way to the December 9 event hosted by Geoff Keighley, but these are still interesting titles, even if several of them are practically unknown.

Nobody Saves the World, an image from the game

Among those already known is Nobody Saves the World by Drinkbox Studios, which should arrive in early 2022, and Mind Scanners, which has already been released on PC, however with a good response, a “retro-futuristic” simulation by The Outer Zone.

These titles on the Microsoft Store have in fact specific revenues with “TGA21 Demo” written next to the title, clearly suggesting demos specially compiled for The Game Awards 2021. Let’s see the list of demos that have emerged so far: