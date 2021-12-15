various MSI gaming notebooks with RTX 30X0 at a discount, here are the prices – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy some gaming notebooks from MSI, with an RTX 3000 series GPU, with various discounts for Christmas 2021.

First of all, MSI proposes the GE66 Raider 11UG-073EN. Here are the main technical characteristics:

i7-11800H + HM570

Windows 10 Home Advanced

Free upgrade to Windows 11

RTX3080, GDDR6 16GB

17.3 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 360Hz, close to 100% sRGB

Here it is instead MSI GE66 Raider 11UG-063EN and its technical characteristics:

i7-11800H + HM570

Windows 10 Home

Free upgrade to Windows 11

RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB

15.6 “QHD (2560 * 1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical

Here it is now MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH-293IT and its technical characteristics:

i7-11800H + HM570

Windows 10 Pro

Free upgrade to Windows 11

RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB

17.3 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 360Hz, close to 100% Srgb

Let’s see now the MSI GS66 Stealth 11UH-061IT:

i9-11900H + HM570

Windows 10 Pro High-End Standard Version

Free upgrade to Windows 11

RTX3080, GDDR6 8GB

15.6 “QHD (2560 * 1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical

here is the MSI GS66 Stealth 11UH-207IT:

i7-11800H + HM570

Windows 10 Home Advanced

Free upgrade to Windows 11

RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB

15.6 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 360Hz, close to 100% sRGB

Finally, let’s see the MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG-081EN:

i7-11800H + HM570

Windows 10 Home Advanced

Free upgrade to Windows 11

RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB

17.3 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 240Hz, close to 100% sRGB

