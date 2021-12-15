various MSI gaming notebooks with RTX 30X0 at a discount, here are the prices – Nerd4.life
The Amazon offers today allow us to buy some gaming notebooks from MSI, with an RTX 3000 series GPU, with various discounts for Christmas 2021.
First of all, MSI proposes the GE66 Raider 11UG-073EN. Here are the main technical characteristics:
- i7-11800H + HM570
- Windows 10 Home Advanced
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- RTX3080, GDDR6 16GB
- 17.3 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 360Hz, close to 100% sRGB
Here it is instead MSI GE66 Raider 11UG-063EN and its technical characteristics:
- i7-11800H + HM570
- Windows 10 Home
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB
- 15.6 “QHD (2560 * 1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical
Here it is now MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH-293IT and its technical characteristics:
- i7-11800H + HM570
- Windows 10 Pro
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB
- 17.3 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 360Hz, close to 100% Srgb
Let’s see now the MSI GS66 Stealth 11UH-061IT:
- i9-11900H + HM570
- Windows 10 Pro High-End Standard Version
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- RTX3080, GDDR6 8GB
- 15.6 “QHD (2560 * 1440), 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical
here is the MSI GS66 Stealth 11UH-207IT:
- i7-11800H + HM570
- Windows 10 Home Advanced
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB
- 15.6 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 360Hz, close to 100% sRGB
Finally, let’s see the MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG-081EN:
- i7-11800H + HM570
- Windows 10 Home Advanced
- Free upgrade to Windows 11
- RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB
- 17.3 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 240Hz, close to 100% sRGB
